‘Hunger Heroes’ Program Aims to End Hunger in the Northland

North Shore Federal Credit Union Hopes to Raise More Than $40,000 This Year

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – For as little as a dollar a month, a local credit union has organized a drive to get their members to help eliminate hunger right here in the Northland.

North Shore Federal Credit Union started an initiative last year called ‘Hunger Heroes.’ It’s an effort to raise money to combat hunger in Lake and Cook Counties during the holiday season.

Members simply sign up to make a donation and the money comes right out of their accounts and straight to three local food assistance programs.

“People assume it’s a problem in poorer states , or something but it is a problem right here at home,” said Mark Summers of the North Shore Federal Credit Union.

One hundred percent of the profits go to Ruby’s Pantry, local food shelves, and the backpack food program.

Last year they raised $40,000. They hope to raise even more this year.