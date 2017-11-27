Local Chef Builds Gingerbread Replica of Glensheen

Chef Mark Edwards started working on the gingerbread replica a month ago and used a cardboard model as a guide

DULUTH, Minn. – It weighs almost 100 pounds and took 12 hours over three days to create.

One man has built a gingerbread replica of the well known Glensheen mansion.

Mark Edwards, of Exchange Bakery, knows the place very well because he was their exclusive caterer for 15 years.

He used a White House cookbook for the recipe that called for 40 pounds of flour.

“I know the house pretty good already and so I just went and took more pictures of it for reference,” said Edwards. “I know the kitchen end of it pretty well and I had a good idea how it should go.”

Edwards says he’s never done a project this big and would make changes if there’s a next time

“I might try to open a couple of windows, so there’s light coming out maybe,” said Edwards. “It’s on plywood, I thought I would probably cut a hole in the bottom of the plywood, so I could have access to the inside of the house because it’s sealed inside.”

Edwards plans to transport the gingerbread house to Glensheen later this week for their Christmas market.