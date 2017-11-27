Local Knitters to Distribute “Yarn Bomb” for Good Cause

Warm up the City Takes Place Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of knitters in Duluth is hoping to keep some folks warm this winter through their drive “Warm up the City.”

Yarn Harbor is collecting hats, mittens, and scarves to distribute throughout the city this weekend.

They’ll place the donations around town so people in need can pick them up.

They’ll all have a tag reading “I am not lost! I need a good home. If you need me, please take me home with you.”

This year the distributing is beginning Saturday, December 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Yarn Harbor is still looking for volunteers to help distribute the donations.

If you’re able to volunteer, call 218-724-6432.

Yarn Harbor will accept donations through Friday, December 1.

For more information, call Yarn Harbor, or head to yarnharborduluth.com.