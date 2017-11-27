Purchase Agreement in Place for Telemark Resort

Facility Would Open Back Up in 2019

CABLE, Wis.-HK Hospitality Management has announced a purchase agreement for the Telemark Resort, which they hope to have in place by the first of the year.

Jim Kelley, founding partner for HK Hospitality, said the resort should be fully operational by the first quarter of 2019.

Plans are in the works to reopen the downhill ski facilities, while also enhancing the cross country ski trails with the help of the Birkebeiner Foundation. Golf facilities at the site are also going to be expanded.

In addition the to the outdoor activities being upgraded, they will also add in a conference and training center for different businesses organizations who want to use the site for those purposes.

“During this period the support HK has received from the Town of Cable, Bayfield County supervisors, Bayfield County Economic Development Corporation, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as many local and regional businesses, has been extremely encouraging,” Kelley said.