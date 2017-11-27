Superior Middle School Students Get Hands On Health & Safety Training

There were four stations including an Automatic External Defibrillator and firefighter as a career station

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Students as young as 12 learned how to save a person’s life. Superior Middle School turned into a hub for heart and health safety.

In its second year, 325 seventh grade students were taught hands on training in CPR and first aid basics by off duty Superior Fire Department firefighters.

“The idea is for us, the Fire Department, we’re trying to make our community as safe as we can,” said Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Gordon. “Whether these kids are at home or they’re at the skating park or anything if somebody goes down and has a heart attack; they’re going to be able to help.”

The cutting edge training also earned the Department the Pediatric Champion of the year award for their safety practices.

“Our goal is to catch the seventh graders every year,” said Gordon. “So in the next six years we can do it every year, we will have taught this class to every 7–12 grader in the city, that’s a large chunk of our community.”

It cost $1,300 to fund the course this year. The next step in the program is to have the teachers trained in CPR.