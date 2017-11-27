Police: Two Bodies Recovered on Upper Red Lake

UPPER RED LAKE – Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office recovered two bodies from upper Red Lake, one male, one female, as well as an ATV.

The Sheriff’s Office has not officially released the names.

A local resort, Rogers’ on RED reported on their Facebook page that the sheriff’s department was searching for two individuals, Melissa Siedenstricker and Zeth Knyphausen.

The two were last seen Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rogers’ Bar on Red Lake. The resort reports that the two had rented a sleeper cabin, and when the cabin was checked Monday morning all of their belongings were left inside and their truck found near the lake.

According to police, a report of two missing anglers from Upper Red Lake was reported on Sunday, Nov. 26 around 9:30 p.m.

A friend of one of the anglers reported that her friend, 29-year-old female from Princeton, Minnesota who had traveled with an acquaintance, a 28-year-old from Stacy, Minnesota to Rogers’ Resort, on the south shore of Upper Red Lake in Shotley Township, had not returned as previously planned.

On Sunday night, an initial search was conducted by Beltrami County Deputies, Aircraft, staff from the resort, and other Red Lake Resorts, as well as community members, but the search was unsuccessful.

The search continued Monday with the sheriff’s office requesting the assistance of area residents to check property and outbuildings.

The search led to officers locating a hole in the ice and with sonar technology located an ATV fitting the description reported by the resort, a Polaris Sportsman 500 camo toned with pink hue.

Two bodies were recovered Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds anglers that ice is never safe, and ice conditions are changing by the minute as ice flows shift with wind, which can lead to large areas of open water.