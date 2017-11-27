Two Missing on Upper Red Lake

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of residents on and near the shores of Upper Red Lake to check their property and outbuildings for any signs of two overdue fisherman.

According to police, the two individuals were last known to be on Upper Red Lake. Missing is a 29-year-old male and a 30-year-old female.

Police are also looking for the ATV they were operating; a Polaris Sportsman 500 camo toned with a pink hue.

While police are requesting assistance, they urge no one in the area venture out on the ice to assist as ice conditions are unfavorable.

If anything is spotted on properties, you are asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111 or call 911.

