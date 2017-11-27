UMD Offers Three Different Concerts for “Sounds of the Season”
Concerts Take Place First Weekend of December
DULUTH, Minn. – With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just about a month away, many Northlanders are getting into the holiday spirit.
The University of Minnesota Duluth is helping locals get into the holiday spirit by hosting the Sounds of the Season concerts.
They’ll be December 1, 2 and 3 at Weber Music Hall.
Three different UMD Music concerts to pick from for holiday season music.
- Friday, December 1, 2017 | 7:30 p.m. | Weber Music Hall | Sounds of the Season: Symphony Orchestra Concert
- Saturday, December 2, 2017 | 7:30 p.m. | Weber Music Hall | Sounds of the Season: Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Concert Band
- Sunday, December 3, 2017 | 3 p.m. | Weber Music Hall | Sounds of the Season: Concert Chorale, University Singers and Chamber Singers
Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for seniors/veterans, $6 for UMD Faculty and staff, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students.
To purchase tickets call 218-726-8877 or head to https://z.umn.edu/umdsos.