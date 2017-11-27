UMD Offers Three Different Concerts for “Sounds of the Season”

Concerts Take Place First Weekend of December

DULUTH, Minn. – With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just about a month away, many Northlanders are getting into the holiday spirit.

The University of Minnesota Duluth is helping locals get into the holiday spirit by hosting the Sounds of the Season concerts.

They’ll be December 1, 2 and 3 at Weber Music Hall.

Three different UMD Music concerts to pick from for holiday season music.

Friday, December 1, 2017 | 7:30 p.m. | Weber Music Hall | Sounds of the Season: Symphony Orchestra Concert

Saturday, December 2, 2017 | 7:30 p.m. | Weber Music Hall | Sounds of the Season: Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Concert Band

Sunday, December 3, 2017 | 3 p.m. | Weber Music Hall | Sounds of the Season: Concert Chorale, University Singers and Chamber Singers

Tickets are $11 for adults, $9 for seniors/veterans, $6 for UMD Faculty and staff, $6 for students and $4 for UMD students.

To purchase tickets call 218-726-8877 or head to https://z.umn.edu/umdsos.