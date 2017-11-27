Vehicle Drug Bust in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A St. Paul man has been formally charged for drug crimes involving methamphetamine and a female from Waconia, arrested on outstanding warrants out of two Minnesota counties, according to the Duluth Police Department.

On Nov. 20, investigators from the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force stopped a motor vehicle in the 600 block of East 4th Street in Duluth after an investigation into the suspected sale of meth by the occupants in the vehicle, according to police.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and police say that investigators recovered approximately 14 grams of meth, drug packaging, digital scale, paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

Investigators arrested 35-year-old Kevin Roban, who was formally charged on Nov. 22 by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office with 1st Degree Sale of a Controlled Substance with a Firearm. His bail has been set at $50,000. At the time of Roban’s arrest, he was on conditional pretrial release from Hennepin County for three counts of 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. He also has a previous conviction for Vehicular Homicide out of Hennepin County.

At the time of the search, a 28-year-old female, identified as Angelique Vos, was arrested for outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants from Hennepin County and Dakota County.