Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells this Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army of Duluth is now into its largest fundraiser of the year and organizers need your help.

This year they hope the Red Kettle Campaign will raise $300,000 dollars; a goal which won’t be possible without many volunteers.

With a mission of “Doing The Most Good,” the Salvation Army of Duluth is looking to recruit bell ringers and thousands more are needed to accomplish this year’s fundraising goal.

Right now just over one thousand Duluthians are registered to ring bells, however, the organization needs more than two thousand people throughout the season to man bucket stations, ring bells and spread holiday cheer.

One popular idea is for volunteers to sign up in the neighborhood they live in.

“It’s a lot of fun, you can make it whatever you want. You can include some music, you don’t have to. If you want to bring a family member or a friend, little kids are great to bring along,” said Director of Development Gordon Mesedahl.

Volunteer Jeanette Shovein chooses to bring along her husband when she rings bells outside the West Duluth Super One.

The pair is retired and both are enjoying ringing bells for the second year in a row.

The lifelong Duluthians would like to invite other Northlanders to join in on the holiday fun.

“Come join us, it’s just fun. You just come in jeans and a sweatshirt and ring the bells, smile and say Merry Christmas and it just makes you feel so good,” said Shovein.

Shovein has two family members who celebrate their birthdays on Christmas, making the opportunity even more special for her.

There are 18 sites to ring bells at in the Duluth area and several other Northland communities also need more volunteers.

Anyone who signs up for three or more shifts will receive a pair of tickets to a 2018 Duluth Huskies baseball game.

The group, organization or business covering the most ringer shifts will receive four VIP box seat tickets to a UMD Bulldogs hockey game at AMSOIL Arena.

Click here if you’d like to sign up.