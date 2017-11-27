Wisconsin Kids Hunt for the First Time

Meet Two Young Hunters Who Were Successful Their First Year

BRULE, Wis. – For the first time this year, kids under the age of ten could hunt in Wisconsin.

The Mentored Hunting Program gives kids the chance to try hunting while being closely supervised by an adult.

Lauryn Vee is eight years old. She experienced hunting for the first time this year with her dad.

“Daddy said that I’ve been shooting guns since I was three so he said that maybe it was time for me to go out and go hunt,” said Lauryn.

On her second day in the woods, she shot her own buck.

“I was crying I was so happy,” said Lauryn.

Both Lauryn and her dad say it’s an experience they’ll never forget.

“There was definitely a period of time where we had to cool down, get our nerves under control and focus on making a clean shot,” said James Vee, Lauryn’s dad.

Five year old Gage Johnson also went hunting for the first time and, with his dad by his side, he shot a doe.

“It was a tricky doe. A very tricky doe,” said Gage.

“He just talks about hunting all the time,” said Gage’s dad, Matthew Johnson. “He just can’t wait to-He just keeps talking about when he’s old enough to do this and when he’s old enough to do that and hunting.”

Gage and Lauryn both come from hunting families. According to their parents, if a child is ready for the responsibility and has the proper training, it’s perfectly safe for them to go out in the woods.

“It doesn’t mean that you need to take out a two year old or a three year old or a four year old,” said James Vee. “It’s up to the parent to use their own judgement to determine if their child is ready to go or not.”

They say it’s a chance to teach their kids about nature and gun safety.

“Between the two of us we had one .223,” said James Vee. “I was in charge of it at all times and the net result is eveybody’s safe and she took home a pretty nice buck.”

It also gives Wisconsin kids the opportunity to become part of a family tradition at an earlier age.

“It’s another way for me to spend time with my dad, mom, or even grandfather sometimes,” said Lauryn.

“Basically a week long holiday,” said Matthew Johnson. “Not just Thanksgiving day, it’s a whole week of the gun season and getting out and deer hunting and enjoying the camradery of the family and sharing hunting stories and now he can join in on that.”