August Church Fire Cause Undetermined

Fire Department Looking for More Evidence in Case

DULUTH, Minn.-A cause for a fire that ripped through an abandoned church on the 900 block of Third Street in Duluth in August, is still up in the air for the Duluth Fire Department.

Fire officials are telling us the cause of the fire is undetermined.

They said unless more evidence comes forward, they won’t be able to provide a definite cause.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.