Bentleyville Numbers Up, Donations Down

DULUTH, Minn. – High winds toppled over some displays in Bentlyville, but the warmer temperatures coming along with them have kept the place hoppin’!

According to officials, 7,000 more people have come to see the lights than this time last year.

However, organizers say what they aren’t seeing are donations. The attraction looks for visitors to bring food and toys for The Salvation Army for families in need.

“Don’t bring just one can of soup for 12 people,” event organizer and founder Nathan Bentley stated. “[you] should bring 12 cans of soup, [one] for every person.”

Bentleyville is also seeking more volunteers. For details on volunteering visit www.bentleyvilleusa.org/volunteer