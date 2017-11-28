Chief Meteorologist – Full Time

Chief Meteorologist

FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a Chief Meteorologist. This is a full time position. You will deliver weather forecasts as part of our weekday evening newscast team, and fill in during other shifts as needed. Live shots and field reports are also expected, sometimes during harsh weather conditions. We are located on the beautiful shores of Lake Superior. Our huge coverage area stretches over three states, presenting a nice forecasting challenge. The ideal candidate has several years of experience working as a television meteorologist, and a related college degree. Knowledge of WSI Max weather systems and AMS Certification is preferred. Please send links of your work and applicable application materials to dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv. (No phone calls please)

FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EOE