Duluth Businesses Are All In For Cyber Monday

Lots of shoppers have been using mobile devices to make online purchases

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s another day to shop until you drop, or in this case click your pick. That’s because it’s Cyber Monday.

Duluth retailers tell us it’s one of their busiest days of the year when it comes to online traffic.

You’ve survived Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, but you can’t forget about Cyber Monday.

The businesses I spoke to say they’re happy with how online orders keep rolling in.

Duluth Pack is one of the many stores taking advantage of the sales bug.

“We love our customers and so we want to be able to really enjoy the festivities with them, share this experience and how much we appreciate them by giving them such a large discount, like I said it’s 35 percent off,” said Duluth Pack Public Relations/Social Media Analyst Andrea Sega.

The deals and discounts on the web are also available in store and holiday spending is expected to increase by four percent this year.

“It’s all different departments coming together and saying, “hey what’s best for the business and ultimately what is best for the customers?” said Sega. “What are they looking for? What are top sellers? What are the colors that they’re wanting?”

Meanwhile at Frost River Cyber Monday isn’t only about doorbusters.

“Now the online retailers have made it so that through the whole month of Nov. things are going on, so it’s fun to see there still is a bump that happens this Monday, because from a consumer standpoint it’s time to shop,” said Christian Benson of Frost River.

The day helps them ship a large amount of orders worldwide in time for the holidays to places like france and japan.

“Then you turn around on today and we all take a day breathe and watch all the orders come in today and then it really does just keep busy right up until about the last few days before Christmas,” said Benson.

It’s estimated sales for Cyber Monday will make history surpassing $6 billion across the U.S.