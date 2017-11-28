Duluthians Weigh In on How City Should Spend Federal Funds

$2.8 Million Will Go to Help Low and Moderate Income People in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians gave their input as to how the city should spend $2.8 million in federal funding to help low and moderate income people.

The Community Development Committee got more than sixty written and verbal comments as to how the money should be spent.

The suggestions ranged from increased funding to low income housing, to the Keen Creek Park project, to blight removal across the city.

“The best way to have an effective planning process and funding process is to make sure we’re doing that outreach to the neighborhoods and making sure they have some say in how this money is spent within the areas where they live,” said Duluth’s Community Planning Manager, Adam Fulton.

The Duluth City Council is expected to make a final decision about how the grant money will be spent at their meeting in January.