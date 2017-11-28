Giving Tuesday Lets You Give Back to Local Non-Profits

In 2016, more than $180 million was raised on Giving Tuesday

DULUTH. Minn. – Now that the hoopla from Black Friday and Cyber Monday has eased off, now is the time to be in the giving spirit.

Giving Tuesday happens after the American shopping holidays and it’s the largest day of giving where people are encouraged to donate to a local non-profit organization.

Age Well Arrowhead in Duluth is one of the many organizations that benefit from Giving Tuesday.

“The donations help us extend the reach and frequency of our programs beyond what a grant might fund us to start,” said Age Well Arrowhead Program Director Kim Hileman “It’s a sustainability action for us.”

Its mission is to connect older adults with caregivers and services include grocery shopping and transportation.

“For example, for $10 we can grocery shop and deliver for someone who may not be able to on their own,” said Hileman. “For $20 we can provide safe transportation to and from a medical appointment.”

Age Well Arrowhead currently serves 200 enrolled clients.