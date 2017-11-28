Giving Tuesday Looks to Impact Hundreds of Local Organizations

DULUTH, Minn. – There will be a lot of giving going on in the Twin Ports Tuesday.

That’s because it’s tradition for millions of people to follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a generous donation on Giving Tuesday to a local non profit organization.

People across all 50 states and 98 countries are expected to participate, likely surpassing last year’s record of over $180 million in donations.

This year multiple local non profits are taking part in the campaign:

Age Well Arrowhead Nonprofit – (218) 623-7800 – 306 West Superior Street, Duluth, Minnesota

Arrowhead Chorale Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

Circle of Hope Nonprofit – (218) 464-1626 – 5204 Otsego Street, Duluth, Minnesota

Damiano Center Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

Duluth Core Learning Small Business – (218) 481-0654 – 1831 East 8th Street Suite 103, Duluth, Minnesota

Duluth Library Foundation Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

Great Lakes Aquarium Nonprofit – (218) 740-3474 – 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, Minnesota

Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory Nonprofit – (218) 428-6209 – P.O. Box 3006, Duluth, Minnesota

Holy Rosary School School – Duluth, Minnesota

Lake Superior Zoo Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

Miller-Dwan Foundation Foundation – (218) 786-1314 – 502 East 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota

One Roof Community Housing Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

People Hope Nonprofit – (218) 349-8867 – 3025 Strand Road, Duluth, Minnesota

Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center Nonprofit – (218) 740-6601 – 414 West 1st Street, Duluth, Minnesota

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Nonprofit – (218) 336-2300 – 4503 Airpark Boulevard, Duluth, Minnesota

VoteRunLead Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota

Woodland Hills Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota