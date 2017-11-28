Giving Tuesday Looks to Impact Hundreds of Local Organizations
Multiple Non Profit Organizations to Benefit from Giving Tuesday
DULUTH, Minn. – There will be a lot of giving going on in the Twin Ports Tuesday.
That’s because it’s tradition for millions of people to follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a generous donation on Giving Tuesday to a local non profit organization.
People across all 50 states and 98 countries are expected to participate, likely surpassing last year’s record of over $180 million in donations.
This year multiple local non profits are taking part in the campaign:
Age Well Arrowhead Nonprofit – (218) 623-7800 – 306 West Superior Street, Duluth, Minnesota
Arrowhead Chorale Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
Circle of Hope Nonprofit – (218) 464-1626 – 5204 Otsego Street, Duluth, Minnesota
Damiano Center Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
Duluth Core Learning Small Business – (218) 481-0654 – 1831 East 8th Street Suite 103, Duluth, Minnesota
Duluth Library Foundation Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
Great Lakes Aquarium Nonprofit – (218) 740-3474 – 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, Minnesota
Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory Nonprofit – (218) 428-6209 – P.O. Box 3006, Duluth, Minnesota
Holy Rosary School School – Duluth, Minnesota
Lake Superior Zoo Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
Miller-Dwan Foundation Foundation – (218) 786-1314 – 502 East 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota
One Roof Community Housing Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
People Hope Nonprofit – (218) 349-8867 – 3025 Strand Road, Duluth, Minnesota
Safe Haven Shelter & Resource Center Nonprofit – (218) 740-6601 – 414 West 1st Street, Duluth, Minnesota
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Nonprofit – (218) 336-2300 – 4503 Airpark Boulevard, Duluth, Minnesota
VoteRunLead Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota
Woodland Hills Nonprofit – Duluth, Minnesota