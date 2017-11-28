Holiday Traditions Continue at Fairlawn Mansion

Northland Uncovered: Superior Public Museums

DULUTH, Minn. – Families around the world are taking part in holiday traditions and Superior Public Museums hopes some people in the Twin Ports participate in theirs.

Fairlawn mansion is hosting several holiday events that have become a tradition

Holiday Sampler: Thursday, December 7, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy a festive evening of wine & beer tasting. The evening includes a gourmet buffet of savory and sweet holiday treats, music, and silent auction. Reservations required. $30 per ticket.

Twinkling Tuesdays: Tuesday, December 12, 19, 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Take in the sparkle of the decorated Fairlawn Mansion after dark at your own pace during these festive Tuesday evening open houses. Sample hot cider and seasonal treats as you explore all three floors of the home. Hosts scattered throughout the house share Victorian customs and stories. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $5.00; children 12 and under are free.

Classic Holiday Tours: November 20 through January 5 The house will be lavishly decorated for the Holiday Season. Hours are Sunday through Friday, 12 to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours start on the hour, with the last tour of the day at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and college students, and $5 for kids ages 6–17. Children ages 5 and under are free.



For more information, call 715–394–5712 or head to superiorpublicmuseums.org.