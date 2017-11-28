KD’s Family Restaurant to Open New Location in Superior

New KD's Will Be on Tower Avenue and 17th Street at the Former Cenex Location

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The City of Superior is getting ready to welcome in a new family friendly restaurant that’s nothing new to the people of Solon Springs.

It’s called KD’s Restaurant and it’s expanding on Tower Avenue in place of a shut down gas station.

KD’s Family Restaurant has been a staple of Solon Springs since 1994 and now their next chapter is underway.

The new KD’s will be on Tower Avenue and 17th Street where the former Cenex gas station used to operate.

The restaurant will be a lot like the original one in Solon Springs but the menu will have some noticeable changes with a limited lunch menu and a much stronger focus on serving breakfast all day.

“Superior didn’t really have as many breakfast restaurants,” said Brandy Day, the Owner and Operator of KD’s in Superior. “We seen a need and filled a need is how we seen it, so that’s one big reason why we chose to start a restaurant here.”

KD’s is a family owned business. The younger generation is taking the lead on the new location.

The owners say the menu is very close to being finalized.

“We’re going to be having homemade pancakes, homemade hash browns, homemade bread, all that good stuff on there, french toast, all that good stuff,” said Day.

The family is working hard turning the old convenience store into their next venture.

They’re hiring new employees right now. Servers and cooks are on the top of the list. If you want to apply, stop by the restaurant location and talk to one of the family members.

An opening date for KD’s Superior hasn’t been set yet, but we’re told it will be happening very soon.