Ore Shipments Way Up in Minnesota

Ore Shipments Up 770 Percent in Third Quarter

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Ore Exports have shot way up in the third quarter of 2017 in Minnesota.

According to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, they are up 770 percent which is equivalent to $135 million.

The main reason for the increase is renewed interest from the markets in Canada and Japan.

Overall exports of all products in the state have now reached $5.4 billion, the highest its been since 2014.

“Minnesota exports are having a strong 2017, with sales up eight percent through the first nine months of the year,” said DEED Commissioner Shawntera Hardy. “That’s good news for the economy because exports support an estimated 120,000 jobs in the state.”