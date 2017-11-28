Thousands Expected for Duluth Winter Village

Local Businesses to Sell Goods out of Wooden Cabins

DULUTH, Minn. – Last year, thousands of eager Northlanders descended upon Glensheen mansion to check out local businesses selling their goods in a new winter village.

That experience is back this weekend.

The Duluth Winter Village is being held December 2 and 3 at Glensheen Mansion.

The village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Local businesses will fill 29 wooden cabins to sell their products.

There will also be options for food, drinks, campfires, s’mores, live animals, carolers and more.

A full list of businesses that will be on site is available at duluthwintervillage.com/event-info/participating-vendors.

Free parking for this event is available on UMD’s campus in Parking Lot B (Take University Drive entrance from College Street).

Free shuttles will run from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on both days, starting a half hour before the event opens and ending a half hour after the event closes.

For more information, visit facebook.com/duluthwintervillage or duluthwintervillage.com.