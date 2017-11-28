Thousands Expected for Duluth Winter Village
Local Businesses to Sell Goods out of Wooden Cabins
DULUTH, Minn. – Last year, thousands of eager Northlanders descended upon Glensheen mansion to check out local businesses selling their goods in a new winter village.
That experience is back this weekend.
The Duluth Winter Village is being held December 2 and 3 at Glensheen Mansion.
The village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Local businesses will fill 29 wooden cabins to sell their products.
There will also be options for food, drinks, campfires, s’mores, live animals, carolers and more.
A full list of businesses that will be on site is available at duluthwintervillage.com/event-info/participating-vendors.
Free parking for this event is available on UMD’s campus in Parking Lot B (Take University Drive entrance from College Street).
Free shuttles will run from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on both days, starting a half hour before the event opens and ending a half hour after the event closes.
For more information, visit facebook.com/duluthwintervillage or duluthwintervillage.com.