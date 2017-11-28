Thousands Expected for Duluth Winter Village

Local Businesses to Sell Goods out of Wooden Cabins
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Last year, thousands of eager Northlanders descended upon Glensheen mansion to check out local businesses selling their goods in a new winter village.

That experience is back this weekend.

The Duluth Winter Village is being held December 2 and 3 at Glensheen Mansion.

The village will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Local businesses will fill 29 wooden cabins to sell their products.

There will also be options for food, drinks, campfires, s’mores, live animals, carolers and more.

A full list of businesses that will be on site is available at duluthwintervillage.com/event-info/participating-vendors.

Free parking for this event is available on UMD’s campus in Parking Lot B (Take University Drive entrance from College Street).

Free shuttles will run from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on both days, starting a half hour before the event opens and ending a half hour after the event closes.

For more information, visit facebook.com/duluthwintervillage or duluthwintervillage.com.

Related Post

Grounds Crew at Glensheen Prepares for First Snow
Original Stenciling Unveiled at Glensheen Mansion
Glensheen Introduces “The Best Damn TourR...
Promotion Aims to Support Downtown Local Businesse...

You Might Like