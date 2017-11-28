Twin Ports Mayors Unite For AIDS Proclamation

Only 60 percent of people living with HIV know their status

SUPERIOR, Wis., – Dec. 1 is recognized as World AIDS Day.

Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine held a dual proclamation to show how they’re working together to place the spotlight on the disease in the Northland.

Both mayors agree that HIV and AIDS is a big problem and it affects millions, but it also hits close to home.

At least 70 people in Superior and 1,200 in Duluth are living with HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS.

“It’s important to recognize that this is still a risk for people, that there are still people and their families live with this as well as to remember that this crisis has affected people that are no longer with us,” said Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

The proclamation was held at the Superior Government Center.

The idea behind the proclamation is to bring the Twin Ports together and show how both communities are united to address the issue of HIV and or AIDS.

“Disease does not recognize borders,” said Paine. “There are a number of things that our cities do separately, addressing a problem like HIV, like an opioid and heroin issues or drug and alcohol abuse problems, these are not things that can stop at the border, so partnership is very,very important.”

The public was also informed that if you are living with HIV or AIDS there are resources out there and you don’t have to fight alone.

Testing and prevention is key.

On Dec. 1 a World AIDS Day event at Duluth’s Ordean Building will highlight those resources.

“PrEP, which is pre-exposure prophylaxis for individuals of high risk for contracting HIV,” said AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin Medical Case Manager Leanne Grbavcich. “So we’re going to be having a guest speaker speaking on PrEP and this is a new medication for individuals to help reduce the transmission of HIV.”

Both Mayor Larson and Paine hope this proclamation will help prevent future cases of HIV and or AIDS.