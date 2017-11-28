Two Minnesota Power Employees Head to Puerto Rico

DULUTH, Minn. – Two members of Minnesota Power’s logistics team are heading to Puerto Rico to support power restoration efforts after the island was slammed by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Stephanie, an analyst, and Becky, an engineer, will assist with efforts through December 15. They will work alongside a team of volunteers from other U.S. utilities to deliver critical materials such as power poles, transformers, and power lines from shipping ports to crews working in the field.

Both ladies worked during the July 2016 wind storm that caused outages for weeks in the Northland, and are hoping this knowledge will assist them in their Puerto Rico efforts.

“We’re going to help people out while restoring power and learning how such a big response works,” Becky said in a statement Tuesday. “That will help us here if we ever have a major storm again.”

The two will spend the next two and half weeks in San Juan and will train the next incoming team before they return to Duluth.