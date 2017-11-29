National Sexual Misconduct Allegations Spark Conversation on Campus

Addressing sexual misconduct now can prevent issues later in the workforce.

TWIN PORTS– Women across the nation are coming forward with accusations against high profile men, which has created a ripple effect for college students in the Northland.

The Women’s Resource and Action Center at the University of Minnesota Duluth has seen an increase in students reporting sexual misconduct. The incidents range from test messages to assaults that have occurred at parties in the past.

Representatives said victim shaming is an issue.

What defines sexual misconduct?

It is often mistaken as a physical act but it encompasses much more.

“If anybody is invading your personal space, if anybody is making sexual inappropriate comments to you,” WRAC intern Carly Hiti said. “There’s a lot of ways somebody can be violated, it’s not just touching someone.”

The government is pressuring universities to address the many forms of sexual misconduct. The University of Wisconsin Superior, does this through training for faculty and students.

“To help an individual understand, where is that line of being inappropriate or illegal I think is extremely important,” UWS Dean of Students/Title 9 Coordinator Tammy Fanning said. “That will encourage I hope people to report.”

The universities are hoping things will be different in the future.

“If you teach them now that’s not okay, that’s not how you treat people, this isn’t acceptable in a workplace,” Hiti said. “Then we probably wouldn’t have that problem in the work place with people using that power to violate others.”

Speaking out takes a lot of courage. Support is offered locally through CASDA.