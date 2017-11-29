Award Winning Quilt Raffled Away To A Good Home

Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild Sewed A Unique Quilt And Raffled It Off To Raise Funds For A Local Non-Profit.

DULUTH, Minn. — One lucky woman from Saginaw is now the owner of an award winning quilt.

Stitch by stitch the Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild sewed a unique quilt to raffle off and raise money for a local non-profit. This has taken place the past 4 years and this year, the funds are going to the YWCA Duluth’s Girl Power Program. The community came together and sold near 1,400 tickets over the past year, for $5 each. They raised over $6,800 for Duluth’s Girl Power.

Tuesday the prize winners were drawn and Julie Soderberg was excited to receive the quilt today, “I never win anything! And then to win this beautiful quilt, it was like I couldn’t sleep because I didn’t know what it looked like. She was telling me how beautiful it is and it is gorgeous!”

This quilt won 2nd prize at the Annual Minnesota Quilters Show this year.

Sewing quilts and giving them away to others is important part of the quilt making community.

“It just warms your heart. Quilts are the kind of thing that make people comfortable, wrap a quilt around you, and you feel the love of those who have made it for you. We think that is important and so we continue to do it.” explained Helen Smith Stone who is the Founding President of Northern Lights Machine Quilters Guild.

This is the 4th year they have raffled off quilts to raise funds for local non-profit organizations around the Northland.

Second and third place raffle also won some neat prizes. Second place won a dog sled trip from Positive Energy Outdoors. Third place was given season tickets to the Minnesota Ballet.