Christmas Tree Sales Booming

Families Using the Nice Weather to Buy Trees

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas tree sales are booming at the Duluth Farmers Market.

Family owned Hoffbauer Farms say tree sales are on par with last year.

They say when the weather is nice, a lot more families come in.

Most get traditional Balsam or Douglas Fir trees, but some designer trees are popular this year too.

“Right behind me we have a Siberian Fur,” explained Jesse Hoffbauer of Hoffbauer Farms. “This has kind of been our most popular tree and the seeds originally came from Siberia, that’s where it’s native to and it literally smells like oranges.”

There are still a lot of trees left.

You can pick up yours at the Duluth Farmers Market every day until around December 20th.