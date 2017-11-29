Cloquet Traffic Stop Leads Police to 15 Pounds of Marijuana

1/3 (Cloquet Police Dept. )

2/3 (Cloquet Police Dept.)

3/3 Zachary Mullen (Cloquet Police Dept.)

CLOQUET, Minn. – Three are in custody after Cloquet Police made a traffic stop while investigating a multi-state marijuana distribution operation.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, with the assistance of the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle in Cloquet. The stop resulted in a free-air sniff of the car by K-9 Raja, who alerted officers to the odor of a controlled substance emitting from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led officers to approximately 10 pounds of marijuana. One female and two male adults were taken into custody.

Officers continued the investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence in Cloquet, which led investigators to five additional pounds of marijuana. A total of 15 pounds of high-grade Californian marijuana was seized during the investigation, according to authorities. Street value is estimated at over $50,000.

One of the males, 27-year-old Zachary Mullen was charged in Carlton County Court for 5th Degree felony possession of marijuana.