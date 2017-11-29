Duluth Police Grow Beards For Good Cause

The money raised from the Hairy Holidays Campaign will go to local charities
Haydee Clotter

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police officers are breaking the rules and getting away with it.

For 120 years officers have followed a policy that permits just a mustache or a clean shaven look.

Officers who paid $25 for the month of Nov. and Dec. can now grow out a beard.

They came together today to recreate a photo of Duluth police officers from the 1890s in all of their bearded glory.

That was the last time officers had beards.

The department has raised more than $1,000.

One reason for the policy was if officers wore a gas mask it wouldn’t seal properly because of facial hair.

Related Post

Duluth Police Officers and Firefighters to Battle ...
Van Crashes into Police Cruiser, Fire Rig as Brake...
Weekend Fundraiser Offers Chance to Support Police
Bayfront Festival Park Tuns Into Kids, Cops &...

You Might Like