Duluth Police Grow Beards For Good Cause

The money raised from the Hairy Holidays Campaign will go to local charities

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police officers are breaking the rules and getting away with it.

For 120 years officers have followed a policy that permits just a mustache or a clean shaven look.

Officers who paid $25 for the month of Nov. and Dec. can now grow out a beard.

They came together today to recreate a photo of Duluth police officers from the 1890s in all of their bearded glory.

That was the last time officers had beards.

The department has raised more than $1,000.

One reason for the policy was if officers wore a gas mask it wouldn’t seal properly because of facial hair.