MnDOT Invites Public to ‘Can of Worms’ Project Online Survey

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in an online survey regarding the Twin Ports Interchange “Can of Worms” reconstruction project, which will rebuild and modernize the highway infrastructure that serves the Port of Duluth/Superior and travelers.

The project would replace three interchanges that operate together to provide access to the port and other area businesses. These interchanges include I-35/I-535/Highway 53, I-35/27th Avenue West and I-535/Garfield Avenue.

Improvements will address safety issues, including the I-35 reconstruction and bridge replacement, reconstruction of mainline bridges along Highway 53 and I-535/Garfield Avenue Interchange and bridge improvements.

MnDOT is hoping to better understand travel patterns and what users view as the greatest need for improvement. MnDOT invites the public to share their thoughts about this important project by completing the online survey at www.bit.ly/tpi-survey.

The survey closes Dec. 11. For details on the project visit www.dot.state.mn.us/twin-ports-interchange