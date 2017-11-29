New Sushi Spot Coming To Superior

Oneill's Pub & Liquor had been in business for about 10 years

SUPERIOR, Wis. – New flavors are coming to Soup Town in the form of a wasabi sushi restaurant.

It’ll be located at the former site of Oneill’s Pub & Liquor on Tower Avenue.

The popular spot was known for being Superior’s only drive thru liquor store.

It closed down in Jan. and had been vacant ever since.

“Tower Avenue is a busy location there’s a lot of traffic that goes up and down Tower Avenue,” said Tom “Action” Acton. “I think that giving a new option…we have less sales tax over here. There’s a lot of reason to do business in Superior.”

The plan is to open the new restaurant within five months.

“Superior has some great restaurants here but this brings something new to the community,” said Acton. “Sushi has not been an option here. You can go get Chinese food and get a good meal in town, but now there’s a new option.”