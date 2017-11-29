Red Cross Sending Holiday Cards to Service Members

Volunteers Are Bundling 15,000 Cards for Local Veterans and Military Personnel

DULUTH, Minn. – Volunteers are bundling thousands of holiday cards written to local military service members and veterans.

The American Red Cross of Northern Minnesota sent out about 15,000 holiday cards in their “Cards for Heroes” program last year. They hope to match that number this holiday season.

Volunteers are busy sorting and making bundles of three to five cards to send to veterans and active service members in local units.

They say it’s an opportunity to say thanks and show appreciation.

“A lot of our service members and veterans, while know they’re appreciated generally, it’s always a good thing to be thanked and, as I’ve heard a lot of people say, we can never thank our service members and veterans enough,” said Dan Williams, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Minnesota.

The Red Cross say the program wouldn’t be possible without all the support they get from community volunteers and sponsors like Bent Paddle Brewing and Essentia Health.

They say if you want to get involved, you can make your own cards during September and October next year. They’ll send those out to more than 4,000 local service members.