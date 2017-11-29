‘Today’ Show Host Matt Lauer Fired Over Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Lauer Was Let Go Monday Night

Courtesy of Wikipedia

NEW YORK-Matt Lauer’s former “Today” show colleagues were emotional on-air while dealing with the aftermath of his firing by NBC for what it termed “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie fought back tears while calling Lauer “my friend and my partner.” She added that she was “heartbroken” for her unnamed colleague who the network said reported Lauer’s behavior Monday night.

Hoda Kotb, who replaced Lauer in the anchor chair for the morning, added that she loved Lauer “as a friend and as a colleague” and said it was “hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know.”

Weatherman Al Roker was also visibly upset on-air, saying he was “still trying to process the news” while giving his report.