UMD Dance Students to Perform Pieces Inspired by Jazz

"In a Jazz Way" Opens Thursday Evening

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend UMD students will be performing to show off their talents and it’s all inspired by the spirit of jazz.

The Artistic Director of the performance, Rebecca Katz Harwood visited FOX 21 to discuss the show, “UMD Dance Concert: In a Jazz Way”.

Katz Harwood tells us, “Jazz dance is so connected to popular music and popular culture. So, there’s really a lovely emotional connection. The work that we’re focusing on right now it’s very light-hearted.”

Performances will be November 30 – December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

They will be at the Marshall Performing Arts Center – Mainstage Theatre.

To purchase tickets head to z.umn.edu/1718InAJazzWay, or call (218) 726–8561.