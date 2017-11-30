137 Days Later, Responding Officers Still to be Interviewed in Damond Killing

TOM LYDEN - FOX 9

– Nearly five months after a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond, investigators have yet to interview the officers who responded to the scene in the immediate aftermath, the Fox 9 Investigators have learned.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting was conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). In September, the case was submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges against the Minneapolis police officer who fired the fatal shot, Mohamed Noor. Noor has steadfastly refused to be interviewed by investigators.

According to multiple sources, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is now asking its own investigators, five sworn Hennepin County Sheriff’s detectives, to join BCA investigators in seeking voluntary interviews with the Minneapolis police officers who responded to the scene.