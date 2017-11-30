Thunderbird Mall Offering More Shopping Experiences

The Thunderbird Mall is undergoing more additions.

VIRGINIA, Minn.- Good news for shoppers on the Iron Range, the Thunderbird Mall is adding more stores.

The newest addition is Tractor Supply Co. The store is a one stop shop for the whole family, even your pets. This is just the beginning for more shops and job opportunities at the mall.

“The building or the complex here is going to help the whole community and us for customers,” store manager Kent Fuger said.

Locals can mark their calendars for the opening of Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bagels. The duo will be under the same roof at the mall, this coming march. A grocery store will open next summer. Negotiations for two other stores are still in the works.