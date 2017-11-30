Annual Julebyen Fest to Attract Thousands

Julebyen (YOOL-eh-BE-en) Means "Christmas Village" and is a Centuries-Old Scandinavian and German Tradition

DULUTH, Minn. – For those of you looking for festive, holiday fun this weekend, Knife River will be the place to check out.

The community of just over 300 members is expecting more than 4,000 visitors to check out the 5th annual Julebyen Fest.

Organizers say the festival helps put their small community on the map each year and also brings in many new people to the area.

This year there will be live music, local craft vendors, ethnic foods and games.

“This is a great celebration, it’s celebrating our heritage. We have so many volunteers; probably about 200 right now and without the entire

community support we would never be able to put on a celebration like this,” said Event Chair Carol Ojard-Carlson.

There will be a special troll train heading from the Depot in Duluth to Knife River and back.

All proceeds go toward Knife River recreation programs.