Gift & Craft Show Kicks Off Winter Fest In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. -The Winter Fest Gift and Craft Show kicked off Santa’s Home For the Holidays celebration in Cloquet.

The Armory was lined up with vendors galore as they showed off their creations.

You could find anything from holiday decorations, mittens and hats.

“You get wonderful Christmas presents for families and friends,” said It Works Distributor Sue Trettel. “You’re helping support local crafters with their businesses and getting them to get money for help for the holidays.

This was the fourth year for the Gift and Craft show.