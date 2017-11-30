Hibbing Man Sentenced to Nearly 12 Years in Prison forSexual Assault of 5-Year-Old

Suspect Pleaded Guilty to Two Felony Charges

Travis Turk

HIBBING, Minn.-A 29-year-old Hibbing man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for his role in a sexual assault case of a five-year-old girl.

Travis Turk plead guilty to felony kidnapping and burglary in the first degree back in October for the crime.

Originally, he was facing four felony charges in the case, including criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

According to the complaint, the girl’s mother woke up around 1:00 a.m. last May when she heard screams and found Turk inside the home holding her half-naked daughter. Turk then ran off and was later arrested by police.