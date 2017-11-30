Mining Could Become Easier To Do in Minnesota After House Passes Mining Focused Act

Mining Act Could Help Revitalize Twin Metals Mine

WASHINGTON, D.C.-Earlier today, an act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, which would make it easier to mine in Minnesota.

“Mining has been a way of life for Minnesotans since the 1800s and is a crucial part of our state’s economy,” said Rep. Tom Emmer (R), of Minnesota’s Sixth District, who also sponsored the bill. “Unfortunately, in its waning days, the previous administration took unnecessary, politically motivated actions aimed at Minnesota’s mining industry by refusing to renew mineral leases and starting the process to withdraw nearly a quarter of a million acres of federal land from development.”