Mining Could Become Easier To Do in Minnesota After House Passes Mining Focused Act
Mining Act Could Help Revitalize Twin Metals Mine
WASHINGTON, D.C.-Earlier today, an act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, which would make it easier to mine in Minnesota.
“Mining has been a way of life for Minnesotans since the 1800s and is a crucial part of our state’s economy,” said Rep. Tom Emmer (R), of Minnesota’s Sixth District, who also sponsored the bill. “Unfortunately, in its waning days, the previous administration took unnecessary, politically motivated actions aimed at Minnesota’s mining industry by refusing to renew mineral leases and starting the process to withdraw nearly a quarter of a million acres of federal land from development.”
Emmer previously stated: “Nothing in this section may be construed as permitting the prospecting for development and utilization of mineral resources within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness or Mine Protection Area, and specifically requires environmental review of any leases issued under the bill’s provisions.”
The bill could also lead to revitalizing plans for a Twin Metals Mine, which would focus on digging for copper and nickel near the Boundary Waters.
The bill is now set to head to the Senate.