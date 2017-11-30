Minnesota Ballet Performs at Essentia Health

DULUTH, Minn. —

Today – a special treat for patients and staff at Essentia Health; a visit from the Minnesota Ballet!

Essentia is the sponsor for this season of the ballet in Duluth, and these dancers are performing excerpts from The Nutcracker.

As an artistic non-profit, the Minnesota Ballet relies on partners and sponsorships to keep their organization going.

This performance at the hospital is the dance company’s way of showing thanks for their partnership with Essentia.

“Essentia is a great sponsor and they believe in the power of the arts to have a healthy and wonderful community to live in,” said Robert Gardner, the Minnesota Ballet’s Artistic Executive Director.

Gardner has been with the Ballet for 25 years and this is his 10th year as artistic director.

The Nutcracker will be at the DECC Symphony Hall December 8, 9, and 10.

Tickets are still available, but they’re going fast.