Preparing Prime Rib with Texas Roadhouse

Cooking Connection: From Ribeye Loin to Prime Rib

DULUTH, Minn. – Prime rib is often a holiday treat for many, but at Texas Roadhouse it’s a year-round delicacy.

Kitchen Manager Manny Gotchie says they “go fast”, so it’s best to be on the early end of the dinner rush.

For this week’s Cooking Connection we learned what it takes to make the ribeye loin into prime rib.

PRIME RIB:

Put rub on ribeye loin and marinate for 24 hours in cooler Rub: soy sauce, sugar, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic

Sear at 400 degrees, then cook at 300 degrees for about an hour

Medium-rare should be 140 degrees

Let sit for 15 minutes to rest

Texas Roadhouse is located at 902 Mall Dr., Duluth, MN 55811.

They can be reached at (218) 624-7427.

For more information head to texasroadhouse.com.