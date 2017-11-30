Public Warned to Stay Off Red Lake

WASKISH, Minn. – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to stay off Upper Red Lake.

Anyone who attempts to go on the ice, does so at their own risk.

This warning comes after two people lost their lives after falling through the ice, as well as photos posted by JR’s Corner Access from above the lake, showing large areas of open water.

Ice conditions are poor and have continued to worsen with the warm weather.

The Sheriff’s Office urges people to stay off the lake.