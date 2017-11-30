Superior Arsonist Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

Arsonist Will Also Have to Pay Restitution

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A Superior man has been sentenced to nine years in prison and another nine on probation after setting five fires in one night in the Superior area in 2016.

Joseph Insua, 27, was convicted of four felonies related to the fires, including one at an apartment building at 1225 Banks Ave.

Insua will also have to undergo mental health treatment and pay at least $4,000 in restitution for the damage he caused.

The district attorney in Douglas County told Fox 21 that number could get higher as more estimates come in.