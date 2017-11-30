UW-Superior to Present 20th Annual “Season of Song” Concerts

Concerts Feature Choir and Orchestra

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weekend a holiday tradition is continuing in Superior with the Season of Song concerts.

The 20th Annual “Season of Song” concerts are being held Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Both concerts will be at Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior.

Dr. Katherine Chan, the Director of Choral Activities, and Dr. Erin Aldridge, the Director of Orchestra, visited FOX 21 to chat about the concerts.

They tell FOX 21 there will be a combination of traditional holiday carols and new songs.

The concerts will be performed by students and community professionals.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Cathedral of Christ the King is located at 1111 Belknap Street, at the corner of Belknap Street and Grand Avenue in Superior.