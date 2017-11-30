Wisconsin Senate Leaders Say Sex Complaints Should Remain Secret

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican and Democratic leaders in the state Senate say sexual harassment complaints in their chamber should remain secret.

The Assembly and Senate chief clerks refused to release complaints their offices have received over the last decade, saying releasing them would discourage reporting.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday that he and Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling are updating the Senate’s sexual harassment policy and complaints should remain confidential as they discuss those changes.

Shilling issued a statement saying victims should get to decide whether to share their experiences.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said during a news conference Tuesday that complaints in their chamber should remain confidential out of privacy concerns.