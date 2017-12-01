New Dog Park Opens in the Northland

A new dog park has officially opened in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Dog parents now have a new place to take their four legged friends in the Northland.

A dog park is officially open in Superior, at the Millennium Trail Head. With all the wagging tails it’s safe to say the space is a well needed spot for the community.

“We all recognize that dogs are part of our families, they are part of our communities,” Mayor Jim Paine said. “Having resources like this; especially in a unique, and special place like our municipal forest, is an opportunity for people to enjoy a higher quality of life.”

If you want to take your furry friend, a grand opening will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1st. The project was proposed a couple years back, but it has been in the works since last October.