Winter Village Encourages Shopping Small

Nearly 40 of Duluth's local vendors will sell special Holiday crafts.

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming up this weekend, locals can experience a special taste of the holidays during the Northland’s second Winter Village.

The celebration is on the grounds of the Glensheen Mansion on Dec. 1st to Dec. 2nd. The event brings together Duluth’s small shops. More than 40 vendors will be showing off their crafts. It’s the second time the Lake Superior Bake House is cooking up items you can’t typically find in the shop.

“We love that it’s a family friendly event,” baker Katrina Petsoulis said. “We can reach out to children and what kid doesn’t love a bakery. So it’s a great opportunity for us to share that joy with a younger crowd than we usually have.”

Organizers said the Winter Village is a great place to get a lot of your holiday shopping complete. One average for every $100 spent on presents from the small businesses $68 will stay in the community.