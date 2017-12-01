Body Armor Donated to Duluth PD’s K9

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has announced their K9, Haas, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a non-profit out of East Taunton, Massachusetts.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, is a charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist agencies with the life-saving body armor and has provided over 2,700 vests in all 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.3 million.

Haas’ vest is sponsored by Andrew Perry of Denver, Colorado and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The donation to provide one protective vest for a K9 officer is $950.00, with each vest having a value between $1,744-$2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.

For more information on the charity or to find out how you can donate, visit www.vik9s.org.