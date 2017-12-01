Cloquet’s B&B Market Lends A Helping Hand For Best Christmas Ever

B&B will also sponsor single families and this is the 10th year they've done it

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet’s B & B Market wants to help deserving families have the best Christmas ever.

Proceeds from the trees and wreaths they sell will make that happen.

When you walk inside you’re greeted by a Best Christmas Ever tree that lets the public pitch in.

The tags on the trees are gifts that you can buy and return them unwrapped so they can be donated to the families.

“Once people know what it goes for, you know sometimes, they go can you get a better price on it, you know we let them know it’s $40 and after that, they go no problem,” said B & B Market Owner John Lind. “They’re very giving.”

Last year B&B Market sponsored five families and they have about 250 trees left, so you have plenty of time to help.